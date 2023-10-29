Financial Survey: QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) versus QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI)

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) and QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of QuoteMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of QuinStreet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Profitability

This table compares QuinStreet and QuoteMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuinStreet -11.86% -25.57% -17.81% QuoteMedia 3.50% -54.11% 9.73%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuinStreet 0 3 2 0 2.40 QuoteMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for QuinStreet and QuoteMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

QuinStreet presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.72%. Given QuinStreet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than QuoteMedia.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QuinStreet and QuoteMedia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuinStreet $580.62 million 0.94 -$68.87 million ($1.27) -7.89 QuoteMedia $17.53 million 1.44 $440,000.00 N/A N/A

QuoteMedia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than QuinStreet.

Volatility & Risk

QuinStreet has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuoteMedia has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QuinStreet beats QuoteMedia on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuinStreet

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers. It serves financial and home services industries. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About QuoteMedia

(Get Free Report)

QuoteMedia, Inc. provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, mobile apps, and custom development. In addition, its data feeds coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, ETFs, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, filings, investor relations solutions, fundamentals, screeners, and others; and QMod, a web delivery system for delivering market data content to Web platforms. Additionally, it offers portfolio managements systems, including Quotestream Desktop and Mobile, a Web-delivered, embedded application providing real-time, tick-by-tick, streaming market quotes and research information; Quotestream Professional that offers low-latency tick-by-tick data, customizable screens, advanced charting, comprehensive technical analysis, news, and research data for financial services professionals; Web Portfolio Manager; and Quotestream Connect, which delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.