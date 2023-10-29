Findev (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) versus Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Financial Survey

Findev (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Free Report) and Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Findev shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Guild shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.0% of Guild shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Findev and Guild, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Findev 0 0 0 0 N/A Guild 0 2 1 0 2.33

Profitability

Guild has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.68%. Given Guild’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Guild is more favorable than Findev.

This table compares Findev and Guild’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Findev N/A N/A N/A Guild 8.44% 2.45% 0.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Findev and Guild’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Findev N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) -9.04 Guild $1.16 billion 0.56 $328.60 million $1.00 10.65

Guild has higher revenue and earnings than Findev. Findev is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guild, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Guild beats Findev on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Findev



Findev Inc., a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments. The company was formerly known as TransGaming Inc. and changed its name to Findev Inc. in October 2016. Findev Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Guild



Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

