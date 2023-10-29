First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,810 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE GM opened at $27.22 on Friday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GM

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.