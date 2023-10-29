First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 383 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 12.8% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in General Electric by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 379,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220,210 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 62.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 85.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 27,468 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 11.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $106.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.47 and a 52 week high of $117.96.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

Read Our Latest Report on General Electric

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.