First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.10.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD opened at $27.08 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.97%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

