First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 15,056 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,056 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 11,645.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,949,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,583,000 after buying an additional 4,906,996 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.70%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

