First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 7,313 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,313 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $36.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.19. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

