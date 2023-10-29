First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Issues Earnings Results

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, reports. First Northern Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 25.85%.
First Northern Community Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FNRN opened at $8.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.45. First Northern Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.21.
About First Northern Community Bancorp
