First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Issues Earnings Results

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, reports. First Northern Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 25.85%.

First Northern Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FNRN opened at $8.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.45. First Northern Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.21.

About First Northern Community Bancorp

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market deposit accounts, and time deposits.

