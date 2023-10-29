First Republic Bank (FRCB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Monday, October 30th.

FRCB opened at 0.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 million, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of 0.03 and a 12 month high of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.09.

About First Republic Bank

As of May 1, 2023, First Republic Bank went out of business. Previously, First Republic Bank provided private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and was headquartered in San Francisco, California.

