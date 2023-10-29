First Republic Bank (FRCB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Monday, October 30th.
First Republic Bank Price Performance
FRCB opened at 0.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 million, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of 0.03 and a 12 month high of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.09.
About First Republic Bank
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Republic Bank
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.