First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Stake Lifted by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 166.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,530 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of PFG Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.14% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 290,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth $2,059,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Unionview LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 77,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FV opened at $41.29 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

