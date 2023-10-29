First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) is Stonebridge Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Stonebridge Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,152 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Stonebridge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stonebridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 449,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 50,553 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $174,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,558,000.

FPE opened at $15.46 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $18.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

