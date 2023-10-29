First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Sold by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,995,000 after buying an additional 51,058 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000.

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.47. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $91.98.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

