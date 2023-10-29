FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. FirstEnergy updated its Q4 guidance to $0.55-0.65 EPS.
FirstEnergy Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average is $37.63. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $43.31.
FirstEnergy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 195.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FirstEnergy Company Profile
FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.
