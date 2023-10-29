FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) Receives $7.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of FiscalNote in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of FiscalNote in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

NOTE opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. FiscalNote has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $32.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.03 million. FiscalNote had a negative net margin of 180.24% and a negative return on equity of 111.55%. Analysts expect that FiscalNote will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FiscalNote

In other FiscalNote news, insider Tim Hwang sold 46,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $97,118.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,034,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 180,320 shares of company stock worth $401,060 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FiscalNote

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 379.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,505,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,802 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 29.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,495,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 344,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 112.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 707,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 252.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 784,045 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 60.0% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

See Also

