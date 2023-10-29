Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Schubert & Co

Schubert & Co reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,755 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 53.4% of Schubert & Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Schubert & Co owned approximately 0.07% of Fiserv worth $57,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Sunday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,953,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.32.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

