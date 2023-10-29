Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) is Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s 7th Largest Position

Concentric Capital Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,234 shares during the period. Flex comprises about 1.6% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Concentric Capital Strategies LP owned approximately 0.06% of Flex worth $7,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 33,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after buying an additional 44,642 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 14.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 16,073 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLEX. Bank of America boosted their price target on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Flex in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Flex Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FLEX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.72. 7,531,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,130,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In related news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,376,457.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,322. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,585,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,261,963.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,376,457.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

