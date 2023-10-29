Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Lowered to $90.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of FND opened at $77.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $116.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.67 and a 200-day moving average of $96.80.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $661,007.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,484.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,303,000 after buying an additional 1,519,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,229,000 after buying an additional 56,747 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,474,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,965,000 after buying an additional 62,919 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 38.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,661,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,663,000 after buying an additional 1,012,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,805,000 after buying an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.