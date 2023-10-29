Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Stake Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,946 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of Fluor worth $8,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Fluor by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 107,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

FLR traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,883,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,205. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.23 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $38.87.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

