FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Update

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the September 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Price Performance

OTCMKTS FLYLF remained flat at $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,268. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time; FLYHT-WVSS-II, a mounted aircraft sensor that detects and reports water vapour; AFIRS Edge, provides AID functions to supply aircraft's data to the flight deck for EFB applications; FleetWatch, offers configurable fleet situational awareness platform; FuelSense, provides insight to an airline's management and usage of fuel; and ClearPort, a clear view into the status of an aircraft.

