FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Update

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the September 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Price Performance
OTCMKTS FLYLF remained flat at $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,268. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile
