FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in FMC were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in FMC by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in FMC by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 17.0% during the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 124,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 18,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 25.7% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Stock Down 0.8 %

FMC stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Insider Activity

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,522.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on FMC from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

