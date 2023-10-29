Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC upped their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.64.

FMX opened at $106.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a one year low of $67.29 and a one year high of $119.62.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.43. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $1.0001 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 374.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

