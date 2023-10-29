Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Lowered to $67.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FTNT. TD Cowen cut Fortinet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.81.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $56.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.89.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,012,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,223 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,585 in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

