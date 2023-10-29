Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$58.04.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTS. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Fortis stock opened at C$54.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$49.82 and a 1 year high of C$62.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.13.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.63 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 12.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortis will post 3.1707596 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.73%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

