Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,709 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada accounts for approximately 1.4% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Franco-Nevada worth $51,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $238,000. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 136.0% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $30,618,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 493.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada stock traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.47. The company had a trading volume of 471,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,761. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.93. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $116.50 and a 1 year high of $161.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

