Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.33.

FC stock opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $54.70. The stock has a market cap of $497.51 million, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

