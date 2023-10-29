Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Sold by SP Asset Management LLC

SP Asset Management LLC cut its position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Freshworks worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Freshworks by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,129 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Freshworks by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,512,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,839 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,883,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Freshworks by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,218,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,907,000 after acquiring an additional 901,949 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Freshworks by 1,017.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,270,000 after acquiring an additional 711,100 shares during the period. 57.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FRSH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Freshworks from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Freshworks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Freshworks from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.92.

Freshworks stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. Research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $121,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 785,938 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $16,481,119.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $121,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,862,001 shares of company stock valued at $38,388,303. Corporate insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

