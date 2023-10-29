FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR) Position Increased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.49. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $33.05.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

