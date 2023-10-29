FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTAIO opened at $22.99 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.09.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

