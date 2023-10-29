FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.
FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ FTAIO opened at $22.99 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.09.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FTAI Aviation
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.