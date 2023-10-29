Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Short Interest Up 42.1% in October

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,400 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the September 30th total of 101,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on FUSN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

FUSN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. 123,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 12.16 and a current ratio of 12.16. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.38% and a negative net margin of 26,656.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

