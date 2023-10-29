Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Short Interest Up 43.9% in October

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the September 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Galapagos Stock Down 2.2 %

Galapagos stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,119. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.19.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $1.17. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $163.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Galapagos will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Galapagos from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Galapagos in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galapagos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Galapagos

Institutional Trading of Galapagos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 9.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 130.4% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 23.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 880,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,808,000 after purchasing an additional 165,068 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 30.7% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 391,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 91,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 874.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

(Get Free Report)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.