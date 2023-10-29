GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Short Interest Up 41.6% in October

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,000 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the September 30th total of 211,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,375,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GBT Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GTCH stock remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. 8,204,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,233,924. GBT Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

About GBT Technologies

GBT Technologies Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks.

