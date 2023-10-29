Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Major Shareholder Sells $110,657.60 in Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 5,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $110,657.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,371,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,607,973. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aladar Szalay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 23rd, Aladar Szalay sold 49,987 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $998,240.39.

On Thursday, October 5th, Aladar Szalay sold 14,251 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $355,277.43.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Aladar Szalay sold 75,690 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $1,929,338.10.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Aladar Szalay sold 11,257 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $275,458.79.

On Monday, September 25th, Aladar Szalay sold 12,458 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $321,042.66.

On Thursday, September 21st, Aladar Szalay sold 7,549 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $214,844.54.

On Monday, September 18th, Aladar Szalay sold 30,292 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $705,500.68.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Aladar Szalay sold 19,032 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $408,046.08.

On Monday, September 11th, Aladar Szalay sold 32,351 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $718,839.22.

On Thursday, September 7th, Aladar Szalay sold 12,446 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $303,309.02.

Genelux Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLX opened at $13.24 on Friday. Genelux Co. has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $40.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genelux ( NASDAQ:GNLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts forecast that Genelux Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Genelux in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genelux in the third quarter valued at about $8,211,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Genelux by 1,370.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 181,618 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in Genelux in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genelux during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 10.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Genelux in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

