General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 380.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,247 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 12.8% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its position in General Electric by 138.7% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 379,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220,210 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in General Electric by 62.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 85.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 27,468 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in General Electric by 11.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

General Electric Trading Down 2.3 %

GE stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.35. 5,329,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,171,489. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.47 and a 1-year high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

