Genius Group (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Trading Down 15.9%

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 15.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 5,540,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 10,318,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Genius Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genius Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 137,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.64% of Genius Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genius Group

Genius Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides entrepreneur education system business development tools and management consultancy services to entrepreneurs and entrepreneur resorts. The company operates through two segments, Education and Campus. It develops comprehensive entrepreneurial education curriculum with a full suite of tools for student learning and faculty earning.

