Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.57 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Gentex Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $28.13 on Friday. Gentex has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $34.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Insider Activity at Gentex

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

In related news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $147,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,841.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 414.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

