Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $366.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Gentherm Stock Down 8.4 %

THRM stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 75.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day moving average is $57.17. Gentherm has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $76.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THRM. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Gentherm from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Insider Activity at Gentherm

In other news, SVP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 2,605 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $155,935.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,195 shares in the company, valued at $789,852.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 2,605 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $155,935.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,195 shares in the company, valued at $789,852.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 3,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $170,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,449.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,005 shares of company stock worth $352,321. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentherm

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Gentherm by 171.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,213,000 after acquiring an additional 625,083 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in Gentherm during the first quarter worth about $30,991,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Gentherm by 1,762.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 403,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,356,000 after acquiring an additional 381,483 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth about $17,802,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Gentherm by 67.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 668,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,862,000 after acquiring an additional 268,477 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

