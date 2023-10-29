German American Bancorp (GABC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Monday, October 30th.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 30.75% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.55 million. On average, analysts expect German American Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GABC opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.67. German American Bancorp has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $40.70.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on German American Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on German American Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $170,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 444,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,658,116.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $170,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 444,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,658,116.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $105,612.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 459,619 shares in the company, valued at $12,446,482.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 40,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,094 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On German American Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GABC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in German American Bancorp by 1,473.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.