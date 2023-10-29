Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Stake Lessened by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 734,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,673 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.42% of Gildan Activewear worth $23,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 41.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 35.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIL traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.28. 392,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,499. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $840.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

GIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

