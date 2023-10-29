Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.22

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.22 and traded as low as $14.84. Glanbia shares last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

Glanbia Stock Down 6.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22.

About Glanbia

(Get Free Report)

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.