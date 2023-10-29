Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management owned approximately 0.21% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,844,000 after purchasing an additional 231,502 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,110,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,380,000 after purchasing an additional 318,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 923,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 291,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 793,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 26,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after acquiring an additional 74,463 shares during the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIV opened at $15.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

About Global SuperDividend US ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

