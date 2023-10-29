Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.32. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $47.51 and a 52 week high of $74.98.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

