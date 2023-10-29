Glovista Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE)

Glovista Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Free Report) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF makes up about 0.7% of Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Glovista Investments LLC owned about 1.36% of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000.

Get iShares MSCI Philippines ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EPHE traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,112. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $29.40.

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Philippines IMI 25\u002F50 index, a free float-adjusted market-cap-weighted index of the broader Filipino equity market. EPHE was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Philippines ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.