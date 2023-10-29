GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,815 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of GoDaddy worth $9,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $25,160.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,519.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $25,160.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,519.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $545,542.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,858 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,095 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GDDY traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $71.66. 1,497,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,519. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average is $73.78. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $85.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

