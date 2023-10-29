goeasy (TSE:GSY) Given New C$160.00 Price Target at Desjardins

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GSY. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$150.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$136.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$153.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$154.13.

Get goeasy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GSY

goeasy Price Performance

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$109.23 on Wednesday. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$87.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$135.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$115.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$112.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.32, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 36.85.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.18 by C$0.10. goeasy had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of C$302.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.27 million. Analysts expect that goeasy will post 16.4923547 EPS for the current fiscal year.

goeasy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.46%.

About goeasy

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.