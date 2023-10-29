Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Graphic Packaging worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPK. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 369.6% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth about $43,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPK. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

NYSE:GPK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.93. 2,564,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average is $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Graphic Packaging



Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Stories

