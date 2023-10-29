Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Griffon were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon during the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 3,233,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,516,000 after purchasing an additional 338,726 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter worth $408,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 29,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFF opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.60. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $43.90.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.86 million. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 54.04% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

GFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Griffon in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

