Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Griffon were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon during the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 3,233,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,516,000 after purchasing an additional 338,726 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter worth $408,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 29,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.
Griffon Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of GFF opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.60. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $43.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Griffon in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.
Griffon Profile
Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.
