GSK plc (LON:GSK) Receives GBX 1,573.64 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,573.64 ($19.28).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($21.19) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,440 ($17.64) to GBX 1,585 ($19.42) in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,450 ($17.76) to GBX 1,390 ($17.03) in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

In other news, insider Hal Barron sold 19,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,462 ($42.41), for a total value of £673,220.52 ($824,721.94). 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,433.20 ($17.56) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,460.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,421.31. The firm has a market cap of £58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,128.50, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.61. GSK has a 1-year low of GBX 1,302.60 ($15.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,609 ($19.71).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

