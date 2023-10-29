Guardian Point Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Guardian Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,000. Caesars Entertainment comprises approximately 3.6% of Guardian Point Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,358,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth $59,832,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after acquiring an additional 987,230 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 141.3% during the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,167,000 after acquiring an additional 901,884 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,038,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,465,000 after acquiring an additional 676,512 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,602,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,250. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.53. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.49. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CZR. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

