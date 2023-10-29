Guardian Point Capital LP Has $22.28 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Guardian Point Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 15.7% of Guardian Point Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Guardian Point Capital LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $22,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 388,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,215,000 after buying an additional 17,933 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.9% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $2,379,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 84.5% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.14 on Friday, reaching $186.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14,102,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,999,906. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.43.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

