Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.44

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.44 and traded as low as $11.45. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 757,784 shares changing hands.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.43.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $987,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 253,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 17,820 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 406,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 252,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

