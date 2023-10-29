Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.44

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.44 and traded as low as $11.45. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 757,784 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.43.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
